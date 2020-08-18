Latest
26 mins ago
Jim Jordan Mocks Protests As He Backs Trump’s War On Mail-In Voting
27 mins ago
Cellphone Data Shows How Las Vegas Is ‘Gambling With Lives’ Across the Country
1 hour ago
Trump Attacks Cuomo, Claims He ‘Killed’ 11,000 People Amid Staggering US Death Toll

DeJoy Announces He Will Pause USPS Overhaul Until After Election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy departs from a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark ... Postmaster General Louis DeJoy departs from a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 18, 2020 1:44 p.m.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday, days before a slate of congressional hearings, that he will postpone the USPS overhaul until after the November election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

He said that, for now, approval of overtime hours for postal workers will continue “as needed,” and that mail processing equipment will be untouched and centers left open.

“In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand,” he said.

Read his full statement here.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30