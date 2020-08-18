20 States To Sue DeJoy And USPS Over Controversial Agency Restructuring

At least 20 states are reportedly poised to sue the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over his wide-reaching restructuring of the agency’s operations that threatens to hamper mail-in voting ahead of the elections in November.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that there will be two lawsuits on the issue filed by different states, all led by Democratic attorneys general.

They will reportedly argue that DeJoy’s new policies will keep states from holding “free and fair elections” and that USPS had implemented the changes in violation of a law that required the agency to receive permission from the Postal Regulatory Commission beforehand.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh told the Post that he and his colleagues are trying to curb President Donald Trump’s “attacks” on the postal service “which we believe to be an attack on the integrity of election.”

“This conduct is illegal, it’s unconstitutional, it’s harmful to the country, it’s harmful to individuals,” said Frosh.

“Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told the Post.

DeJoy announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would be suspending the new policies until after the elections on November 3.