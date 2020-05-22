Defiant Loeffler Declares She Won’t Drop Out Of Race Despite Stock Sale Scandal

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has no intention of dropping her bid for reelection even as she grapples with the scandal over the shady million-dollar stock dump she and her husband made early in the year right after a private Senate briefing on the impending COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only am I not dropping out, but I’m gonna win,” the embattled GOP senator said during an interview with Politico on Thursday. “And no one’s going to intimidate me into thinking that that’s the right course for our party, for our state, for our country.”

“I’m working hard to help reelect the President,” she continued. “I’m working hard to win my seat and keep the Senate in Republican hands.”

Loeffler accused “the liberal media” of “attacking someone who supports free enterprise,” echoing a similar attack she’d made against her critics last month while defending the sales.

“I’m not going to be deterred by it,” the Georgia Republican told Politico on Thursday.

Last week, Loeffler revealed that she had handed over documents on her stock transactions to the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee. She has refused to say whether she supplied the documents voluntarily, nor has she disclosed whether the FBI has contacted her.

The Justice Department is investigating her colleague, Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr (R-NC), for similarly dumping millions in stock as his committee was receiving private briefings on COVID-19 just before the outbreak caused the stock market to crash.