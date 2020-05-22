Latest
1 min ago
Italian Pharmacological Agency Warns Against The Use Of Hydroxychloroquine
41 mins ago
Trump Accuses Michigan AG Of ‘Stupidity’ For Criticizing His Refusal To Wear Mask During Plant Tour
1 hour ago
Pompeo Ordered State Dept. Officials To Invent Reason For His Emergency Declaration In Saudi Arms Sale

Defiant Loeffler Declares She Won’t Drop Out Of Race Despite Stock Sale Scandal

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) speaks onstage during 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By
|
May 22, 2020 8:59 a.m.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has no intention of dropping her bid for reelection even as she grapples with the scandal over the shady million-dollar stock dump she and her husband made early in the year right after a private Senate briefing on the impending COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only am I not dropping out, but I’m gonna win,” the embattled GOP senator said during an interview with Politico on Thursday. “And no one’s going to intimidate me into thinking that that’s the right course for our party, for our state, for our country.”

“I’m working hard to help reelect the President,” she continued. “I’m working hard to win my seat and keep the Senate in Republican hands.”

Loeffler accused “the liberal media” of “attacking someone who supports free enterprise,” echoing a similar attack she’d made against her critics last month while defending the sales.

“I’m not going to be deterred by it,” the Georgia Republican told Politico on Thursday.

Last week, Loeffler revealed that she had handed over documents on her stock transactions to the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee. She has refused to say whether she supplied the documents voluntarily, nor has she disclosed whether the FBI has contacted her.

The Justice Department is investigating her colleague, Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr (R-NC), for similarly dumping millions in stock as his committee was receiving private briefings on COVID-19 just before the outbreak caused the stock market to crash.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30