Loeffler Suggests Critics Of Her Million-Dollar Stock Dump Are Enemies Of Capitalism

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) painted herself as a protector of the free market on Friday while defending the enormous (and shady) stock dump she made shortly after a private Senate meeting in January about the looming COVID-19 threat.

During an interview with Fox News, the senator said that she and her husband had liquidated their stocks to “make sure that we can’t be attacked for our success.”

“This gets at the very heart of why I came to Washington: to defend free enterprise, to defend capitalism,” she said. “And this is a socialist attack.”

Loeffler came under fire in March after the Daily Beast reported that she had sold millions in stock beginning on the day of the closed-door session on the coronavirus outbreak in January through mid-February.

The stock market began to plummet shortly thereafter as a result of the pandemic, and Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced the biggest one-day drop in history on March 16.

But even after her stock dump, Loeffler downplayed the outbreak and claimed the economy was “strong” on March 10.

