Latest
A prison guard in Iowa Park, Texas. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
5 mins ago
TX Judge Forces Prison To Provide Sanitary Supplies In ‘Very Significant Win’ For Inmates
30 mins ago
Coronavirus Death Toll In Africa Could Hit 300,000 This Year
48 mins ago
Mail-In Elections Can’t Be Built Overnight. Here’s What Will Happen If Every State Tries.

Loeffler Suggests Critics Of Her Million-Dollar Stock Dump Are Enemies Of Capitalism

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) speaks onstage during 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By
|
April 17, 2020 2:57 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) painted herself as a protector of the free market on Friday while defending the enormous (and shady) stock dump she made shortly after a private Senate meeting in January about the looming COVID-19 threat.

During an interview with Fox News, the senator said that she and her husband had liquidated their stocks to “make sure that we can’t be attacked for our success.”

“This gets at the very heart of why I came to Washington: to defend free enterprise, to defend capitalism,” she said. “And this is a socialist attack.”

Loeffler came under fire in March after the Daily Beast reported that she had sold millions in stock beginning on the day of the closed-door session on the coronavirus outbreak in January through mid-February.

The stock market began to plummet shortly thereafter as a result of the pandemic, and Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced the biggest one-day drop in history on March 16.

But even after her stock dump, Loeffler downplayed the outbreak and claimed the economy was “strong” on March 10.

Watch Loeffler below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: