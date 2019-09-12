Latest
DCCC Taps New Executive Director After Wave Of Resignations Over Lack Of Diversity

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Cheri Bustos (D-IL) speaks at the House Democrats' 2019 Issues Conference opening press conference. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
September 12, 2019 10:43 am
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has brought on a new executive director after the campaign fundraising group saw a mass exodus in its upper ranks in July.

According to a letter obtained by Politico, former EMILY’S List executive Lucinda Guinn, a Hispanic woman, will serve as the DCCC’s executive director.

“For those of you who don’t know Lucinda, she is a respected leader, manager and strategist with the right experience to help lead our efforts to protect and expand our majority and push even further into Republican territory,” DCCC chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) wrote in the letter.

Guinn’s hire comes after her predecessor, Allison Jaslow, left the organization amid concerns over the DCCC’s lack of diversity in its leadership. Five other top officials shortly followed her stead.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
