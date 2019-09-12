DCCC Taps New Executive Director After Wave Of Resignations Over Lack Of Diversity

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has brought on a new executive director after the campaign fundraising group saw a mass exodus in its upper ranks in July.

According to a letter obtained by Politico, former EMILY’S List executive Lucinda Guinn, a Hispanic woman, will serve as the DCCC’s executive director.

“For those of you who don’t know Lucinda, she is a respected leader, manager and strategist with the right experience to help lead our efforts to protect and expand our majority and push even further into Republican territory,” DCCC chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) wrote in the letter.

Guinn’s hire comes after her predecessor, Allison Jaslow, left the organization amid concerns over the DCCC’s lack of diversity in its leadership. Five other top officials shortly followed her stead.