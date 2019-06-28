Latest
24 mins ago
Supreme Court Takes Up Case Blocking Trump Bid To End DACA
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE,7 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during the enegry forum meeting at the SPIEF 2019 Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June,6, 2019. Vladimir Putin and other foreign leaders attends the SPIEF 2019 today. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
42 mins ago
Putin Denies Meddling, Says ‘Donald’ Just Took Advantage Of Political Mood In US
MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are interviewed by philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein during a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics event in the McGowan Theater at the National Archives July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged to be married, were recently attacked by President Donald Trump on Twitter, where he called the hosts 'Psycho Joe' and 'low I.Q. Crazy Mika,' among other personal insults.
2 hours ago
Scarborough Says He Hopes No One Watched His Own Network’s Debate
dc

SCOTUS Won’t Review Court Decision Blocking Alabama 15-Week Abortion Ban

Sarah Cole/al.com
By
June 28, 2019 11:07 am

The Supreme Court said Friday it won’t review a lower court decision blocking an Alabama law that effectively banned abortions after 15 weeks.

The Alabama law — which prohibits a method of abortion that is typically the only method available for pregnancies after 15 weeks — was passed in 2016. But since then a wave of even more aggressive bans were passed by states who saw Justice Anthony Kennedy’s departure from the court in 2018 as an opportunity to roll back the right to the procedure.

So far, the Supreme Court has declined to jump into the most contentious abortion cases since Kennedy’s exit, but in a concurrence Friday Justice Clarence Thomas signaled his desire to overturn previous decisions protecting abortion rights.

More Dc
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: