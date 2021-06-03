DC Metropolitan Officer Blasts Flynn And McConnell After Jan. 6 Commission Fails In Senate

DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was brutally assaulted during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, on Wednesday took aim at former Trump adviser Michael Flynn for calling for martial law before Jan. 6 and at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for urging his colleagues to vote against the Jan. 6 commission bill.

Appearing on CNN, Fanone was asked whether Flynn’s inflammatory remarks — which the former Trump adviser attempted to walk back, despite video footage of his comments — could potentially incite another attack like the one at the Capitol that endangered his life.

“Oh, absolutely,” Fanone said. “I mean, again, this is the exact type of rhetoric which ultimately resulted in, you know, the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

Later in the interview, Fanone was asked to respond to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rallying his colleagues to oppose the Jan. 6 commission bill. The measure failed in the upper chamber after Senate Republicans blocked the legislation that would have created a bipartisan commission investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Fanone replied that he was “absolutely sickened,” while noting that he accompanied the relatives of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick last week as they lobbied Republican senators for the commission bill’s passage.

“Here I am escorting the mother of a dead policeman while she and myself advocate for the formation of a commission to investigate the circumstances which resulted in her son’s death — and you have a leader on Capitol Hill who’s making phone calls asking for personal favors and doling out political capital to push for a no vote on that commission,” Fanone said. “It was absolutely disgraceful.”

Watch Fanone’s remarks below: