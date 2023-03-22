Latest
2 hours ago
Florida Republican Behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Pleads Guilty To COVID Relief Fraud
7 hours ago
Two More Red States Leave Voter Roll Maintenance Program Attacked By Far-Right
7 hours ago
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan Issues Sweeping Information Requests To Universities Researching Disinformation

DC Circuit Issues Lightning-Fast Order Requiring Trump Lawyer To Turn Over Docs To Special Counsel

The court swatted away a Trump argument in less than 24 hours.
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking anoth... PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 22, 2023 4:05 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A federal appeals court took less than a day to bat away an attempt from President Trump to block an attorney of his from participating in Jack Smith’s investigation.

A three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling on Wednesday and ordered Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to hand over records to Smith’s investigation, per a docket entry. The order itself is sealed, as were the lower court’s rulings.

CNN reported that, per the ruling, Corcoran would also be required to testify before the grand jury. That is likely to take place on Friday.

Corcoran came into Smith’s sights for his involvement in the Mar-a-Lago records investigation, in which Trump is suspected of illegally retaining classified government records after leaving office.

Smith asked former chief D.C. judge Beryl Howell to pierce the attorney-client privilege that bound Corcoran from discussing his work on the Mar-a-Lago case with Trump. Secrecy rules between lawyers and their clients can be broken if a judge determines that the privilege was likely used in furtherance of a crime.

Lo and behold, reports indicate that Judge Howell agreed with federal prosecutors that Trump likely committed a crime in his dealings with Corcoran. One report said that Howell found that Trump likely lied to Corcoran in an effort to continue retaining the records, though it specified that Howell said that evidence presented by prosecutors fell short of what would be needed to bring criminal charges against Trump.

Trump appealed that ruling, and drew a panel of judges who had all been appointed by various Democratic presidents.

In the past, appeals panels have largely ruled against Trump as he has sought to stymie criminal investigations. Many of them, however, have allowed the cases to drag on for weeks and, in some cases, months, delaying the investigation while eventually restating bedrock principles of law that lead to his defeat in court.

In this case, the court asked Trump’s attorneys to file a brief by midnight. The DOJ had a 6 a.m. deadline to respond.

The ruling came in after 3:00 p.m. EST, affirming Howell’s ruling as it applied to documents.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: