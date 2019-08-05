Report: Classmates Say Dayton Shooter Kept ‘Hit List,’ ‘Rape List’ In High School

The mass shooter who allegedly killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday reportedly used to keep a “hit list” and a “rape list” while he was in high school.

The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, was fatally shot by local police shortly after he began spraying bullets at a busy district in Dayton, leaving investigators struggling to piece together his motive. According to the authorities, Betts’ clean background as an adult allowed him to purchase his weapon legally.

Two unnamed former high school classmates of Betts told the Associated Press that he had been suspended twice for compiling threatening lists while attending Bellbrook High School near Dayton.

Betts was first suspended after putting together a “rape list” of some of his female peers, which included one of the former classmates who spoke to the AP. According to her, she found out about the list when a police officer called to inform her about it.

She told the AP that the authorities “didn’t give any warning” that Betts was returning to the school after the incident.

The two classmates, who spoke with the AP on the condition of anonymity, said that Betts was suspended again during his junior year after his “hit list” was discovered in a school bathroom.

When the Dayton Daily News reached out to the former principal of Bellbrook High to confirm Betts’ second suspension, he responded: “I would not dispute that information, but I don’t want to get involved any more than just making that comment.”