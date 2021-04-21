Latest
1 hour ago ago
Senate Confirms Civil Rights Advocate Vanita Gupta To No. 3 DOJ Role
President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris looking on makes remarks about the Derek Chauvin Trial, at the White House, Tuesday April, 20, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
1 hour ago ago
WH: Biden Promised George Floyd’s Family He’d ‘Use Power Of Presidency’ To Pass Act
5 hours ago ago
What We Know About The Police Killing Of A Black Teen In Columbus Tuesday

‘Justice Has Been Served’: Teen Whose Video Documented George Floyd’s Murder Praises Verdict

TOPSHOT - People raise their fists and hold a portrait of George Floyd during a rally following the guilty verdict the trial of Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. - Derek Chauvin, a white former Mi... TOPSHOT - People raise their fists and hold a portrait of George Floyd during a rally following the guilty verdict the trial of Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. - Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted on April 20 of murdering African-American George Floyd after a racially charged trial that was seen as a pivotal test of police accountability in the United States. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 21, 2021 11:08 a.m.

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 years old when she filmed the video of George Floyd’s arrest last year, praised the guilty verdict that a jury announced Tuesday for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

In a Facebook post minutes after the announcement Chauvin’s guilty verdict broke, Frazier expressed the sense of relief she felt in response to the news and the belief that “justice has been served.”

During her testimony last month during Chauvin’s trial, Frazier said that the event that sparked protests nationwide against police brutality last year had changed her life.

Appearing to hold back tears throughout her testimony, Frazier said that Floyd’s death make her think about members of her own family.

“When I look at George Floyd I look at my dad. I look at my brothers, cousins, uncles, because they are all Black,” Frazier testified. “I have a Black father, I have a Black brother, I have Black friends. And I look at that and I look at how that could have been one of them.”

Frazier also expressed guilt for not intervening amid filming Floyd’s arrest.

“It’s been nights I stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life, but it’s not what I should have done. It’s what he should have done,” she said, referring to Chauvin.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: