Latest
29 mins ago ago
Cawthorn Held At Least $100K Of Crypto, According To Past Due Disclosure
1 hour ago ago
Even Lee Greenwood Bails On NRA Convention
2 hours ago ago
Report: Biden Poised To Forgive $10k In Student Loans

Texas Lt. Guv Dan Patrick Drops Out Of NRA Convention At 11th Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 09: Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and ... DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 09: Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 27, 2022 10:55 a.m.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) announced on Friday that he was canceling an appearance he was supposed to make that morning at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston.

In a statement issued through his reelection campaign, Patrick said that after a discussion with NRA officials, he had decided not to go to the event in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two adults were killed.

“While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” Patrick said on Friday. “This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost.”

The lieutenant governor’s announcement came the morning after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) cancelled his plans to speak at the NRA convention in-person and decided to send a pre-recorded video address instead.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

High-profile Republicans who were scheduled to speak at the conference this weekend are facing pressure to drop out of the gathering out of respect for the 21 shooting victims who died on Tuesday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said after the massacre that they’d already backed out of the conference for scheduling reasons before the shooting happened.

Ex-President Donald Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are still slated to attend.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: