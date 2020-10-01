Daily Stormer Founder Delights In Trump’s Proud Boys Comment: ‘Get Ready for War’

Founder of the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website Andrew Anglin said that President Donald Trump’s “stand by” remark to the Proud Boys was a clear call to arms, writing on the site that the President’s debate comment to the far-right hate group “gave me shivers.”

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said on the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday, refusing to condemn white supremacy in a comment that has since been widely criticized as a signal to incite violence among a group that has openly endorsed it.

“He didn’t condemn anyone, and he didn’t tell them to stand down – he told them to stand back and to stand by,” Anglin, wrote on the website which openly spreads anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi messages while glorifying white nationalism.

Prominent Senate Republicans pushed back on the President, at times carefully avoiding addressing him by name. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called it “unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists,” without naming Trump directly. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the president should “make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals.”

But the remark was welcomed with celebratory cheers on the Proud Boys’ social media channels and sparked a wave of new recruits to a group that the Anti-Defamation League has called “Misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration.”

While some Republicans called Trump’s remarks a “gaffe” — and suggested that the President had no intentions to incite violence — Anglin’s commentary appeared to confirm some of the fears voiced by commentators on Wednesday that Trump’s comments could be a sort of dog whistle to white supremacists.

Anglin said the remark could be interpreted as “wait until I give the signal.”

“I got shivers. I still have shivers,” Anglin wrote. “He is telling the people to stand by. As in: get ready for war.”

Later on Wednesday, amid calls to correct his statement, President Trump turned down another opportunity to condemn violent far-right groups like the Proud Boys claiming — in spite of naming them directly just a day before — that he’d never heard of them.