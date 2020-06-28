Latest
1 hour ago
Pelosi Says It’s ‘Definitely Long Overdue’ For Mask Wearing Mandate
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 26: Vice President Pence speaks after leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are rising in southern and western states forcing businesses to remain closed. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Pence Blames The Media When Pressed On Trump’s Baseless COVID-19 Testing Claims
UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conduct a news conference after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)
4 hours ago
Tim Scott: Trump Retweet Of Supporter Chanting ‘White Power’ Is ‘Indefensible’

Cuomo Jabs Trump Admin For Being ‘In Denial’ About COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with a... NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 28, 2020 2:34 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) criticized the Trump administration for being “in denial” about the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge in several cities during an interview on MSNBC Sunday.

Asked by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd about HHS Sec. Alex Azar suggesting earlier Sunday that the country’s contact-tracing problem in the South is on the states, Cuomo pushed back on the notion of a “second surge.”

“We’re worried about a second wave,” Cuomo said. “I think we’re still in the first wave, and this is a continuation of the first wave, and it was a failed effort to stop the first wave in the country. And as you pointed out, New York is in a totally different place.”

Cuomo then railed against the Trump administration for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the first briefing in nearly two months from the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Friday when Vice President Mike Pence tried to spin good news as several states hit daily records exceeding those first set in states like New York in March.

“If you listen to what (Azar) said, if you listen to what the President says, what they said at the White House briefing, they’re saying what they said three months ago,” Cuomo said. “They’re basically in denial about the problem. They don’t want to tell the American people the truth.”

On Thursday, Cuomo ripped into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other Republican governors for “playing politics with the virus” in light of a spike in coronavirus cases in their states.

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30