Cuomo: Lowest COVID-19 Deaths In NY Yet Is ‘Good News’ In ‘Absurd New Reality’

May 26, 2020 1:20 p.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was optimistic Tuesday about new data from the last 24-hours that shows the lowest number of daily COVID-19 fatalities in his state since its stay-at-home order began in March.

Cuomo, whose state has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, began the press conference by praising the “great news” of a decreased number of hospitalizations.

The New York governor then reported the state has seen the lowest levels of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities, saying new cases have gone down to “about 200” with 73 fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

“Amen. Number of lives lost, 73,” Cuomo said. “That’s the lowest level that we have seen since this started. So, again, in this absurd new reality, that is good news.”

Cuomo noted that “any other time” when 73 New Yorkers die is “tragic,” but he said it signals the state being “on the other side of the curve” relative to where it’s been regarding daily hospitalizations and death tolls in the past two months.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Cuomo also announced that he is set to meet with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure.

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
