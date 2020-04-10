Cuomo Says He’s ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ New York’s COVID-19 Spread Is Slowing Down

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) shared some good news about the efforts to stem the surge of COVID-19 cases in his state.

“To use an overused term, we are cautiously optimistic that we are slowing the infection rate,” the governor told reporters Friday during his daily press briefing. “That’s what the numbers say, that’s what the data suggests to us.”

There’s been a “dramatic decline” in the three-day average number of hospitalizations caused by the virus, according to Cuomo.

“Change in ICU admissions is actually a negative number for the first time since we started this intense journey,” he said. “That means there are fewer people in the intensive care units statewide than there were, and again, that’s the first time we’ve seen a negative number, so that’s good.”