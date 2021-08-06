Cuomo Accuser Files A Criminal Complaint Against Gov. Over Alleged Groping

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) sexual harassment accusers, an unidentified executive assistant, has filed a criminal complaint against the governor on the allegation that he groped her last year.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TPM on Friday that it had received the complaint, but declined to comment further.

The staffer’s complaint came days after New York Attorney General Letitia James released her findings in the sexual harassment probe into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct targeting at least 11 women, including the staffer.

The staffer alleged that the governor put his hand up her shirt and cupped her breast while she was at the Executive Mansion.

On Friday, Cuomo’s attorneys held a press briefing addressing James’ investigation, which they claimed was “conducted in a manner to support a pre-determined narrative.”

One of the attorneys, Rita Glavin, said the executive assistant’s account was “false” and that Cuomo was “stunned” when she first made the allegation in an interview with the Albany Times Union in March.

After releasing her report, James stated that Cuomo had “violated federal and state law” with his misconduct. However, she did not have the authority to criminally charge the governor in her investigation.

Cuomo also faces impeachment in the New York state Assembly, which has said it is nearing the end of its impeachment investigation.