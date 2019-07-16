Latest
Cummings Announces Expanded Probe Into DeVos’ Personal Email Use

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 16, 2019 8:59 am

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said Monday that he is expanding an investigation into Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ personal email use.

In a letter to DeVos, Cummings said that he was acting due to information uncovered by the inspector general.

“New information has now come to light indicating that you and other Department officials violated the Department’s prohibition on using personal email accounts to conduct official business, violated the requirement in the Federal Records Act to forward these emails to your official account within 20 days, and violated the requirement in the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to produce relevant records in response to public requests,” Cummings wrote. “This new information also indicates that you withheld from the Committee information it has been seeking on a bipartisan basis over the past two years.”

Read the full letter here:

