Cruz Targeted For Possible Disbarment For Boosting Election Steal Efforts In Court

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is facing potential disbarment after throwing himself into ex-President Donald Trump’s scheme to steal the 2020 election through bogus litigation.

The 65 Project, a bipartisan group that aims to hold lawyers who helped Trump try to undo the election accountable, filed a complaint to the State Bar of Texas on Wednesday. The group requested an investigation into Cruz for his work representing Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans in two failed cases in front of the Supreme Court in December.

The complaint argued that Cruz ought to be sanctioned for knowingly peddling lies about election fraud as he sought to have the high court throw out the election results.

The 65 Project noted that while Cruz clearly wasn’t the only lawmaker to try to steal the election on Trump’s behalf, the Texas senator “added the value of his law license to the effort.”

The complaint pointed to how other MAGA attorneys involved in sham election lawsuits have been hit with sanctions since the election, particularly ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, whose law license was suspended last year.

“Just as Mr. Giuliani has been disciplined for his conduct, so should Mr. Cruz,” the 65 Project wrote.

The complaint also mentioned Cruz’s efforts to help Trump stoke fury over the election that eventually led to the Capitol insurrection – and that Cruz still objected to certifying the election results even after the attack.

All in all, the GOP senator “chose to offer his professional license to Mr. Trump’s arsenal during the latter’s assault on our democracy,” the group concluded. “He cannot be shielded from the consequences of that decision simply because, unlike Mr. Trump’s other attorneys, he happens to hold high public office.”

In a statement to the New York Times, a Cruz spokesperson accused the 65 Project of being a “far-left dark money smear machine run by a who’s who of shameless Democrat hacks” whose complaint “won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.”

The Times notes that the organization’s advisory board includes one of the conservative lawyers who was on Ken Starr’s investigative team during the Clinton impeachment.

The complaint against Cruz comes as other pro-Trump lawyers, in addition to Giuliani, face reckonings for weaponizing the court system to boost Trump’s attack on the election: A judge in Michigan has referred Sidney Powell and the rest of the “Kraken” lawyers for potential disbarment, and ex-Trump legal expert/coup memo mastermind John Eastman is being investigated by the State Bar of California.

Read the complaint below: