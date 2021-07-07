Latest
Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Biden administration is considering withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 as it leans on President Ashraf Ghani to accelerate peace talks with the Taliban, including by supporting a proposal for six-nation discussions that include Iran. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In DC After NY Suspension For Pushing Big Lie

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP... Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 7, 2021 6:04 p.m.

The hits keep on coming.

Less than two weeks after his law license was suspended in New York as a result of the lies he peddled in a bid to subvert the 2020 election on former President Trump’s behalf, Rudy Giuliani was dealt another blow with his suspension from practicing law in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

An order filed in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals cites the former mayor’s suspension from practicing law in New York as key to its decision to suspend his law license in D.C.

“ORDERED pursuant to D.C. Bar Rule XI, § 11(d), that the respondent is
suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry of this order,” the order reads. “It is FURTHER ORDERED that this proceeding is hereby stayed pending the resolution of the disciplinary matter in New York.”

Last month, Giuliani was slapped with an order from a New York appellate court, stating that “there is uncontroverted evidence” that he “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” in his capacity as a lawyer to Trump and the Trump campaign.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” read a per curium decision from the court announcing the news.

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).”

The court also noted Giuliani’s role in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, citing his remarks at a “Stop the Steal” rally hours before the attack that called for “a trial by combat.”

Both of Giuliani’s law license suspensions come as the former New York City mayor faces substantial legal trouble.

In addition to being investigated by the Justice Department into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws while working as Trump’s lawyer, Giuliani is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly pushing unfounded conspiracies of the company’s machines flipping millions of votes away from Trump. Dominion also listed Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in the lawsuit.

Last week, Dominion pulled Giuliani into its lawsuit against Fox News as well. Bloomberg reported that Giuliani was issued a subpoena as part of the voting machine company’s defamation suit against the news network, requesting all documents related to his appearances on Fox News dating back to 2016. The subpoena also seeks any communications that Giuliani had with the network about the 2020 election and Dominion.

Read the order below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
