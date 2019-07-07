Crowd Chants ‘F*ck Trump’ During Fox News Broadcast Of Women’s World Cup

A Fox News journalist giving a live broadcast in a sports bar in France didn’t go unnoticed by the Americans who were right there with him on Sunday.

Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot was reporting from a sports bar in Lyon, France, where jubilant Americans were celebrating U.S. national women’s soccer team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Palkot began with “We are here in a sports bar in Lyon, France–” before he was promptly cut off by the crowd’s chants of “Fuck Trump! Fuck Trump!”

Palkot tried to speak over the yelling, which lasted over ten seconds.

A few minutes later, the reporter spoke to random members of the crowd how they felt about the game.

“Did you have any doubt that they would lose?” Palkot asked the man who started the chants (it’s unclear if Palkot knew he had done so).

“None, none whatsoever,” the man responded. “Now we need to win in 2020. Democrats!”

“USA Democrats!” a woman wrapped in an American flag cheered.

“Get that racist out of the White House!” the man yelled into Palkot’s mic.

For his part, Palkot seemed to take it all in stride.

“They are very happy,” he said with a smile. “It’s a political thing too, as you can see.”

The U.S. national women’s soccer team beat the Netherlands 2-0, with soccer star Megan Rapinoe scoring one of the goals.

Rapinoe, an openly gay athlete who’s also very outspoken against President Donald Trump, ignited the President’s rage in late June after she said that she’s “not going to the fucking White House.”

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump tweeted.

He also claimed at the time that he would invite Rapinoe’s team to the White House “win or lose.”

On Sunday, Trump offered a brief congratulatory message to the team with no mention of a White House invite.

“Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play,” he tweeted. “America is proud of you all!”

