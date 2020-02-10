CPAC Chair Says He’d Be ‘Afraid’ For Romney’s ‘Physical Safety’ At Conservative Conference

Latest
on May 8, 2015 in Seaford, New York.
Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) attend a special Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing at the National September 11th Memorial & Museum on September 9, 2019 in New Yor... Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) attend a special Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing at the National September 11th Memorial & Museum on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
February 10, 2020 9:16 a.m.
Conservative Political Action Committee chair Matt Schlapp made an ominous prediction on Sunday about the potential consequences Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) faces from other conservatives for voting to convict and remove President Donald Trump.

Schlapp told “Full Court Press” host Greta Van Susteren that Romney, whom Schlapp had already disinvited to CPAC for voting for witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, would not be credentialed as a conservative were he to be invited to the conference in the future.

“I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come,” Schlapp said.

“This year I would actually be afraid for his physical safety people are so mad at him,” he added.

Romney did indeed face backlash over his vote last week, particularly from Trump himself, who has repeatedly raked the Republican senator over the coals in his public speeches and via Twitter.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
