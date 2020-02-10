CPAC Chair Says He’d Be ‘Afraid’ For Romney’s ‘Physical Safety’ At Conservative Conference

Conservative Political Action Committee chair Matt Schlapp made an ominous prediction on Sunday about the potential consequences Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) faces from other conservatives for voting to convict and remove President Donald Trump.

Schlapp told “Full Court Press” host Greta Van Susteren that Romney, whom Schlapp had already disinvited to CPAC for voting for witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, would not be credentialed as a conservative were he to be invited to the conference in the future.

“I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come,” Schlapp said.

“This year I would actually be afraid for his physical safety people are so mad at him,” he added.

Romney did indeed face backlash over his vote last week, particularly from Trump himself, who has repeatedly raked the Republican senator over the coals in his public speeches and via Twitter.

