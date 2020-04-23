Latest
A helper of the German Red Cross DRK in protective suit, left, takes a smear from a patient in his car during the official opening of a drive-through (drive-in) COVID-19 testing center at the fair ground in Dresden, eastern Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The appointment-only drive-through testing center is starting today with working. Medical staff reache into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
13 mins ago
How Germany And South Korea Have Battled Coronavirus Better Than Others
36 mins ago
This Hospital Has Only 8 Nurses. They Are Also the Janitors.
47 mins ago
‘I Really Wasn’t Fazed’: Nurse Recounts Treating Boris Johnson For COVID-19

Report: Task Force Experts Had To Prod Trump Into Saying Reopening GA Was A Bad Idea

President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) 
By
|
April 23, 2020 10:41 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump spoke out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) plan to allow businesses in the Peach State to reopen – but only because the medical experts on his COVID-19 task force reportedly had managed to persuade him to so.

According to CNN, task force member Dr. Deborah Birx had privately met with Trump right before his daily press briefing to sway him against Kemp’s decision because she and the other task force members feared being asked by reporters why the President endorsed the reopening of Georgia’s economy while scientists on his panel did not.

An unnamed source told CNN that Dr. Anthony Fauci, another prominent doctor on the task force, told his colleagues during a meeting that he “cannot defend this publicly.”

Subsequently, Birx reportedly spoke to Trump and successfully changed his mind on the issue before he stepped up to the podium.

“I’m going to let [Kemp] make his decision,” the President said during the briefing. “But I told him I totally disagree.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30