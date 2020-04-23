Report: Task Force Experts Had To Prod Trump Into Saying Reopening GA Was A Bad Idea

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump spoke out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) plan to allow businesses in the Peach State to reopen – but only because the medical experts on his COVID-19 task force reportedly had managed to persuade him to so.

According to CNN, task force member Dr. Deborah Birx had privately met with Trump right before his daily press briefing to sway him against Kemp’s decision because she and the other task force members feared being asked by reporters why the President endorsed the reopening of Georgia’s economy while scientists on his panel did not.

An unnamed source told CNN that Dr. Anthony Fauci, another prominent doctor on the task force, told his colleagues during a meeting that he “cannot defend this publicly.”

Subsequently, Birx reportedly spoke to Trump and successfully changed his mind on the issue before he stepped up to the podium.

“I’m going to let [Kemp] make his decision,” the President said during the briefing. “But I told him I totally disagree.”