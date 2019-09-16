Coons Relayed Kavanaugh Allegation To The FBI Last Fall. They Did Not Follow Up.

Latest
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Ka... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 16, 2019 10:30 am
Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) wrote to the FBI last fall to alert them to the allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh written about in the New York Times this weekend — but the agency never followed up with the Yale grad who witnessed the alleged incident.

According to a Washington Post report Monday, Coons wrote FBI Director Chris Wray on October 2, 2018, urging him to interview Max Stier, Kavanaugh’s classmate, who had an allegation against him.

At the time, the FBI was conducting a background check on Kavanaugh, days before his confirmation on October 6. Coons was trying to get the credible allegation into Wray’s hands as quickly as possible.

Stier said that he was at a party and saw Kavanaugh with his pants down as friends pushed his penis into a young woman’s hand. According to an excerpt from the book “The Education of Brett M. Kavanaugh” published in the Times, the woman involved does not recall the incident.

Stier was reportedly one of many Yale alumni who reached out to the FBI during Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation process and was never interviewed.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
