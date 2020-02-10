Latest
10 mins ago
Flynn Sentencing Could Be Derailed Again As Dispute With Old Lawyers Escalates
1 hour ago
CPAC Chair Says He’d Be ‘Afraid’ For Romney’s ‘Physical Safety’ At Conservative Conference
2 hours ago
Sanders To Call For Partial Recanvass Of Iowa Results, AP Still Won’t Call Race Winner Due To Errors

Conway Pretends Vindman Brothers Were Not Fired, Just Relocated

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters outside of the West Wing July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway defended U.S. President Donald Trump's weekend rem... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to reporters outside of the West Wing July 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway defended U.S. President Donald Trump's weekend remarks on Twitter, writing that four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to their own countries. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 10, 2020 10:34 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway professed incredulity while addressing the firing of the Vindman brothers Monday morning, saying that officials detailed to the White House are routinely abruptly booted from their posts.

“They are employed today,” she said on “Fox and Friends,” agreeing when host Steve Doocy said “they didn’t get fired, they just got relocated.”

“This whole ridiculous words by Chuck Schumer today in the letter: ‘retaliation’ and ‘the President is exacting revenge?’ Where?” she said. “They are working at the Army where they were, they were detailed to the NSC. This is typical.”

Schumer sent a letter to 74 inspectors general in the wake of the double firing to focus their attention to the “dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation” against those who speak out against the administration.

For all her talk about the routine nature of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s removal, President Donald Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to smear the impeachment witness as “very insubordinate.”

Vindman was escorted out by security on Friday, far earlier than the July date he was slated to leave. His twin Yevgeny, a senior NSC lawyer, was also fired, though he did not testify against Trump.

Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Conway’s assertions.

On the subject of former Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland’s firing, Conway took fewer pains to scrub the vindictive motivation from the ouster.

“It was nice of the President to give him that post in the first place,” she said, adding that he “couldn’t keep his own story straight” while testifying.

Per the New York Times, some Republican lawmakers tried to keep Trump from firing Sondland, who was resistant to leaving.

Conway offered up an ominous “maybe” when asked if more heads will roll. As to “holdovers” or officials “who don’t believe President Trump’s agenda,” Conway issued a warning: “I always have my eye on them.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: