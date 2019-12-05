Latest
56 mins ago
Another House GOPer Jumps Ship: Rep. Tom Graves Announces He Won’t Run For Reelection
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to give the National Thanksgiving Turkey Butter a presidential ‘pardon’ during the traditional event in the Rose Garden of the White House November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The turkey pardon was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush, who was continuing an informal tradition started by President Harry Truman in 1947. Following the presidential pardon, the 47-pound turkey which was raised by farmer Wellie Jackson of Clinton, North Carolina, will reside at his new home, 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Trump Asks SCOTUS To Review House Subpoena Of His Accounting Firm
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Who Is Rudy Giuliani Meeting With Right Now In Kyiv? Ne’er-Do-Wells And Conspiracists

Conway Insists World Leaders At NATO Are ‘Jealous’ Of Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Counselor to US President Trump, Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on December 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway spoke about the Impeachm... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Counselor to US President Trump, Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on December 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway spoke about the Impeachment inquiry against President Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 5, 2019 2:32 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway believes that the viral video showing world leaders at NATO — which included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron —  appearing to mock President Trump is a sign that they’re “jealous” of him.

During a Thursday morning segment on “Fox and Friends,” Conway defended Trump after co-host Brian Kilmeade brought up the video and mentioned that the President called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “two-faced” in response.

“I imagine the relationship will be the same because at least President Trump is honest when he’s calling out a foreign leader and the way he feels about them not paying their defense dues to NATO — which has been a problem in Canada and with some other allies, not being on the right side of a reciprocal trade deal with this country,” Conway said.

Hours after the video emerged, Trump announced in Wednesday morning tweets that he canceled his last scheduled press conference at NATO in the afternoon and headed home early.

Conway then argued that she thought that the video from NATO was “a very childish, churlish exchange” given how “they were hardly denouncing him.”

Conway added that the video going viral demonstrates how “people looked at this as they usually do on social media with outsized attention.”

“Oh my god, look what they’re doing — what was it really about?” Conway sarcastically said, before arguing that the world leaders mocked Trump because they are “jealous.”

“It was about the fact that President Trump commands the room and he does,” Conway said. “And maybe that makes a couple of people jealous, and certainly churlish.”

Conway isn’t the only Trump ally who shared a similar sentiment in reaction to the video. On Wednesday morning, Fox contributor Liz Peek similarly argued that the world leaders “were not laughing at Trump,” but that they were “extremely uncomfortable” because he “dominates the show.”

Watch Conway’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: