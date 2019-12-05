Conway Insists World Leaders At NATO Are ‘Jealous’ Of Trump

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway believes that the viral video showing world leaders at NATO — which included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron — appearing to mock President Trump is a sign that they’re “jealous” of him.

During a Thursday morning segment on “Fox and Friends,” Conway defended Trump after co-host Brian Kilmeade brought up the video and mentioned that the President called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “two-faced” in response.

“I imagine the relationship will be the same because at least President Trump is honest when he’s calling out a foreign leader and the way he feels about them not paying their defense dues to NATO — which has been a problem in Canada and with some other allies, not being on the right side of a reciprocal trade deal with this country,” Conway said.

Hours after the video emerged, Trump announced in Wednesday morning tweets that he canceled his last scheduled press conference at NATO in the afternoon and headed home early.

Conway then argued that she thought that the video from NATO was “a very childish, churlish exchange” given how “they were hardly denouncing him.”

Conway added that the video going viral demonstrates how “people looked at this as they usually do on social media with outsized attention.”

“Oh my god, look what they’re doing — what was it really about?” Conway sarcastically said, before arguing that the world leaders mocked Trump because they are “jealous.”

“It was about the fact that President Trump commands the room and he does,” Conway said. “And maybe that makes a couple of people jealous, and certainly churlish.”

Conway isn’t the only Trump ally who shared a similar sentiment in reaction to the video. On Wednesday morning, Fox contributor Liz Peek similarly argued that the world leaders “were not laughing at Trump,” but that they were “extremely uncomfortable” because he “dominates the show.”

Watch Conway’s remarks below: