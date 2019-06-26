Latest
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke take part in the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Here's How The Democratic Debate Played Among Conservatives

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP
June 26, 2019 11:31 pm

President Donald Trump wasn’t the only conservative who claimed to be “bored” during the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season Wednesday night.

Echoing Trump, conservative commentator Ann Coulter sarcastically tweeted Wednesday night that she was “exploding with excitement” and made a dig at Elizabeth Warren.

Conservative pundit Michelle Malkin also made a dig at Warren while commenting on how Democratic candidates like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro incorporated responses in Spanish during the debate.

Since the President was stuck on Air Force One en route to the G20 Summit and only sent out a few tweets, Trump’s sons stepped in to keep things moving.

Even former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly couldn’t be bothered to weigh in on the debate Wednesday night. He promised his “best coverage” would come in the morning.

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt thought everyone did fine.

Fox News, for its part, played things pretty straight immediately after the debate. But Fox News @ Night host Shannon Bream pointed out that the debate started with “a call right out of the gate for structural change to our government and our economy.”

