Here’s How The Democratic Debate Played Among Conservatives

President Donald Trump wasn’t the only conservative who claimed to be “bored” during the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season Wednesday night.

Echoing Trump, conservative commentator Ann Coulter sarcastically tweeted Wednesday night that she was “exploding with excitement” and made a dig at Elizabeth Warren.

I’m exploding with excitement about the Democratic debates! (JOKE.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is crazy — with milky creamy skin. If that’s what it takes … — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2019

Conservative pundit Michelle Malkin also made a dig at Warren while commenting on how Democratic candidates like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro incorporated responses in Spanish during the debate.

Everyone at #DemDebate breaking out Spanish.

Feeling left out, Elizabeth Warren very tempted to drop some Cherokee. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 27, 2019

Since the President was stuck on Air Force One en route to the G20 Summit and only sent out a few tweets, Trump’s sons stepped in to keep things moving.

Deblasio using anything that he has done in NYC as a model for the country isn’t a winning plan… just ask anyone in NYC. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2019

Watching the bewilderment and fear in the Dem candidates faces with some minor technical difficulties shows you all you need to know about how they would likely handle real issues would face as leader of the free world. Imagine them in the situation room? Scary!!! #demdebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2019

I have a feeling that any world leader watching these people speaking right now is praying for a Democrat win in 2020. They know they would walk all over these clowns and therefore America. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2019

What a mess — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 27, 2019

Even former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly couldn’t be bothered to weigh in on the debate Wednesday night. He promised his “best coverage” would come in the morning.

Long two hours. Best coverage tomorrow on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. We will grade performances in the morning. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 27, 2019

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt thought everyone did fine.

Everybody on the stage tomorrow night won. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) June 27, 2019

Fox News, for its part, played things pretty straight immediately after the debate. But Fox News @ Night host Shannon Bream pointed out that the debate started with “a call right out of the gate for structural change to our government and our economy.”

Watch: