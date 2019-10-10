Latest
33 mins ago
Fox News Poll: Over Half Of Voters Support Impeaching Trump, Removing Him From Office
13 hours ago
Report: Trump Asked Tillerson To Get DOJ To Drop Criminal Case Against Giuliani’s Client
14 hours ago
Whistleblower Lawyers Speaks Out Against Trump Accusations Of ‘Bias’

House Committee Chairmen Poised To Unsheathe More Subpoenas

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
October 10, 2019 8:11 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House committee chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry are prepped to release more subpoenas for executive branch officials as early as Thursday, after a brief pause for Jewish High Holy Days.

According to the New York Times, the chairmen still see value in subpoenaing officials who will likely stonewall, as they plan to use their refusals to bolster the obstruction case. They think they can get valuable information from people less yoked to the White House, like former officials and the whistleblowers.

The White House declared a “full halt” on cooperating with the inquiry on Tuesday, deciding to ignore subpoenas and demands for testimony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned in response that attempts to hide the truth would be considered “further evidence of obstruction.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: