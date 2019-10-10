House Committee Chairmen Poised To Unsheathe More Subpoenas

The House committee chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry are prepped to release more subpoenas for executive branch officials as early as Thursday, after a brief pause for Jewish High Holy Days.

According to the New York Times, the chairmen still see value in subpoenaing officials who will likely stonewall, as they plan to use their refusals to bolster the obstruction case. They think they can get valuable information from people less yoked to the White House, like former officials and the whistleblowers.

The White House declared a “full halt” on cooperating with the inquiry on Tuesday, deciding to ignore subpoenas and demands for testimony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned in response that attempts to hide the truth would be considered “further evidence of obstruction.”