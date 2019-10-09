Pelosi Reacts To WH Letter: Efforts To Hide Truth ‘Further Evidence Of Obstruction’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to a Tuesday letter from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, saying that further efforts to hide President Donald Trump’s “abuse of power” would be considered “further evidence of obstruction.”
“This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections,” Pelosi wrote. “Despite the White House’s stonewalling, we see a growing body of evidence that shows that President Trump abused his office and violated his oath to ‘protect, preserve and defend the Constitution.’”
Cippollone’s letter was a brazen rejection of the House’s oversight powers, trying to paint the probe as illegitimate.
A senior administration official confirmed that a “full halt” was being declared on cooperation with the House committees, including subpoenas and testimony.
Read Pelosi’s full letter here:
“For a while, the President has tried to normalize lawlessness. Now, he is trying to make lawlessness a virtue. The American people have already heard the President’s own words – ‘do us a favor, though.’ The President’s actions threaten our national security, violate our Constitution and undermine the integrity of our elections. The White House letter is only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy, and to insist that the President is above the law.
“The White House should be warned that continued efforts to hide the truth of the President’s abuse of power from the American people will be regarded as further evidence of obstruction.
“Mr. President, you are not above the law. You will be held accountable.”