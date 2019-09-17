Latest
Iconic Journalist Cokie Roberts Dies At 75

WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 10: Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. Charles Gibson of ABC News won this year's Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Cokie Roberts
September 17, 2019 10:52 am
Award-winning veteran journalist Cokie Roberts has died at age 75, according to ABC News. 

“Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, where Roberts worked for decades. “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

NPR President John Mohn quickly issued a statement as well.

“We are saddened to hear that Cokie Roberts has passed away,” he wrote. “Cokie was one of NPR’s ‘founding mothers,’ since 1978 her signature voice and commentary have accompanied public radio listeners, provided context for news and been a familiar presence in their homes. Cokie has won almost every award in journalism; she has been the trusted voice that Americans count on when political news breaks.”

Roberts had a lengthy and expansive career, winning three Emmy awards and writing eight books.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, but recovered.

“I’ve been blessed in my life with been a long and happy marriage that produced two wonderful children who have in turn each produced three spectacular grandchildren and that is by far the best part,” she said in 2013. “In terms of career, I’ve been lucky to have many interesting jobs and loved most of them. The ability to develop expertise and then be able to use that knowledge in broadcasting is gratifying. And I find writing books particularly satisfying.”

Per ABC, she leaves behind longtime husband and fellow journalist Steve Roberts, two children and six grandchildren.

Twitter was immediately abuzz with tributes to the legendary journalist.

ABC chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

ABC News correspondent Karen Travers:

NBC chief environmental correspondent Anne Thompson:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
