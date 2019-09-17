Iconic Journalist Cokie Roberts Dies At 75

Award-winning veteran journalist Cokie Roberts has died at age 75, according to ABC News.

“Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, where Roberts worked for decades. “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

NPR President John Mohn quickly issued a statement as well.

“We are saddened to hear that Cokie Roberts has passed away,” he wrote. “Cokie was one of NPR’s ‘founding mothers,’ since 1978 her signature voice and commentary have accompanied public radio listeners, provided context for news and been a familiar presence in their homes. Cokie has won almost every award in journalism; she has been the trusted voice that Americans count on when political news breaks.”

Roberts had a lengthy and expansive career, winning three Emmy awards and writing eight books.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, but recovered.

“I’ve been blessed in my life with been a long and happy marriage that produced two wonderful children who have in turn each produced three spectacular grandchildren and that is by far the best part,” she said in 2013. “In terms of career, I’ve been lucky to have many interesting jobs and loved most of them. The ability to develop expertise and then be able to use that knowledge in broadcasting is gratifying. And I find writing books particularly satisfying.”

Per ABC, she leaves behind longtime husband and fellow journalist Steve Roberts, two children and six grandchildren.

Twitter was immediately abuzz with tributes to the legendary journalist.

ABC chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl:

RIP Cokie Roberts, mentor, friend and one of my favorite people in the world. Cokie attended 22 national political conventions — that may be a record — I had the privilege of interviewing her on the floor of her last convention. pic.twitter.com/C2ulOSya7f — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 17, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

Cokie Roberts spoke to my ‘01 Capitol Hill summer intern class and encouraged all of us — Republicans and Democrats — to always seek consensus where we could. I’ll never forget how moving she was. We’ve lost a journalism icon. Rest In Peace, Cokie. https://t.co/FMhVHALDUc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 17, 2019

ABC News correspondent Karen Travers:

When our twins spent 3 months in the NICU in ’15, Cokie checked on me every week. She brought homemade food to our porch-Louisiana style, of course! Plus wine She even signed up on the Google Doc for the meal train. I had friends ask “is that THE Cokie Roberts??” She was amazing — Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 17, 2019

NBC chief environmental correspondent Anne Thompson: