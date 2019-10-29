CNN Anchor Blasts CNN Contributor Sean Duffy For His ‘Anti-Immigrant’ Bigotry

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar gave a scathing response on Tuesday to CNN contributor and ex-Rep. Sean Duffy’s (R-WI) attacks on the ethnic heritage of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key House impeachment probe witness.

After playing a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her hosts attempting cast doubt on Vindman’s loyalty for speaking to Ukrainians, Keilar explained that speaking to Ukrainians is quite literally Vindman’s job as the director of European affairs at the National Security Council.

“It’s pretty simple stuff, but not for former Republican congressman and CNN contributor Sean Duffy,” Keilar said before playing a clip of Duffy claiming that Vindman had an “affinity” for Ukraine due to his Ukrainian-American heritage.

“So that is some anti-immigrant bigotry,” Keilar said after the clip. “And it’s an odd questioning of patriotism coming from Sean Duffy, the guy who spent part of his 20s on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ and ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge,’ while Alexander Vindman spent his on foreign deployments, including one to Iraq, where he earned a purple heart after he was injured by a roadside bomb.”

