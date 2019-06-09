Judiciary Dem On Pelosi ‘Prison’ Remark: ‘I Don’t Have Any Difficulty With Those Words’

House Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said on Sunday that he “doesn’t have any difficulty” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) comment that she wants President Donald Trump “in prison.”

“Fox News Sunday” host Bret Baier asked Cicilline if he agreed with Pelosi reportedly telling fellow Democrats “I don’t to see [Trump] impeached, I want to see him in prison.”

“Look, I don’t have a difficult with these words,” the congressman said. “I think what is really at stake here is the responsibility of the judiciary committee to conduct oversight to demonstrate to the American people that no one is above the law, including the President of the United States.”

Cicilline also said it was “kind of rich” for Trump to complain about Pelosi’s comments “when he began a campaign with ‘Lock Her Up’ as his bumper sticker and led an effort to delegitimize the first African market president because he wasn’t born in this country.”

Watch below: