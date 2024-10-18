Chutkan Unseals Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Appendices Over Trump Objections

Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia unsealed nearly 1,900 pages of appendices containing evidence supporting Jack Smith’s prosecution of Donald Trump over his 2020 coup attempt on Friday.

The appendices are mostly redacted; those parts that aren’t appear to contain material that was already mostly publicly available.

Smith filed the appendices in support of a brief arguing for why his January 6 prosecution of Trump should survive the Supreme Court’s holding in July that Presidents are broadly immune from prosecution for official acts.

The non-redacted portions of the filings themselves, as released on Friday, appear to contain information that’s been gathered over years of investigation into Trump’s attempt to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. A series of memos written by Ken Chesebro feature in appendices three and four; appendix two is composed mostly of tweets; appendix one contains excerpts of interviews conducted by the House January 6 Committee.

Take a look a the filings below:

Volume 1:

Volume 2:

Volume 3:

Volume 4: