Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - January 30: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House of Representatives Chamber after President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Steny Hoyer Says Dems Should Subpoena Mueller For Testimony
3 hours ago
Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Insists All The Boos Ivanka Got Definitely Weren’t For Her
3 hours ago
AL Methodist Church Hosts Screening of ‘Arthur’ Gay Wedding Episode
news

Another New York Church Cancels Event With Holocaust Distorter

People hold a banner during a protest against the JUST act in Warsaw, Poland on May 11, 2019. Several thousand people gathered in front of the Prime Minister's office and marched to the US embassy to protest the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (JUST) act 447 which requires the US State Department to report on progress made by 47 countries on compensation of assests seized during WWII for Holocaust survivors. Poland is the only European country that has not yet passed any laws to regulate compensation for rightful owners of seized properties. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
June 4, 2019 3:14 pm

A third New York City church has cancelled an event scheduled with Ewa Kurek, a Holocaust historian who teaches that Polish Jews were complicit with the Nazis during occupation.

The pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in East Harlem, Rev. Marian Wierzchowski, confirmed the cancellation to TPM Tuesday.

The Archdiocese of New York has not yet answered TPM’s inquiries as to why the event was cancelled.

Activists, led by Polish-American Greenpoint resident Victoria Cambranes, became recently aware of a group called Polonia United that had been leading protests against a Senate bill that would provide reparations for Holocaust survivors. The same group put up flyers advertising Kurek’s upcoming appearances.

Along with Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in East Harlem, she was scheduled to appear at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Greenpoint and St. Francis de Chantal in Borough Park, both of which have been cancelled.

Kurek appears to still be planning to speak at the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus in Linden, New Jersey. Maria Margiotta, communications director for the Archdiocese of Newark, told TPM that her appearance at the church was “brought to their attention yesterday” and that they are “looking into it.”

Cambranes said that Polonia United is looking to reschedule Kurek’s cancelled appearances. TPM’s multiple inquiries to the group have gone unanswered.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: