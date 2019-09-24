Latest
3 hours ago
GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy Slams Pelosi’s Impeachment Decision
4 hours ago
Inside The State Department’s Weird Role In Giuliani’s Ukraine Pressure Campaign
4 hours ago
‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!’ Trump Tweet Storms After Pelosi Launches Impeachment

Chuck Todd Tussles With John Kennedy Over Trump Scandal: ‘You Can’t Gaslight Us, Sir’

NBC News host Chuck Todd interviews Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on September 24, 2019. (Screenshot: NBC News/Snapstream)
By
|
September 24, 2019 7:03 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

NBC News host Chuck Todd shut down Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-LA) attempt to equate the President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal with a conspiracy theory about 2020 candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry against Trump, Kennedy (who had told Democrats to “buy a spine” on impeaching Trump in June) responded to the news on “Meet the Press” by bringing up Trump’s baseless accusation that Biden had gotten a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating a company tied to his son.

“How does that have anything to do with the President of the United States going to another world leader and saying, ‘Open an investigation up on my chief political rival’?” asked Todd.

“Because it has to do with Ukrainian corruption, which is what all of this is about,” the Republican senator replied.

“Well, the Ukrainian corruption–it depends on what you view as corruption. What one side says is corrupt…I am trying to be fair here, but you can’t gaslight us, sir,” Todd said. “Don’t gaslight us.”

“I’m not gaslighting you. I’m telling you the facts,” Kennedy responded.

Watch the exchange below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: