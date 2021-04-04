Christie Accuses Biden Of Stoking ‘Raging Fire’ After MLB Moves Game Out Of GA

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who recently became a member of the board of directors of the New York Mets, on Sunday took aim at President Biden by accusing the President of “lying” to the public about the restrictive provisions in the new Georgia voting law, following the Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate its All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

During a roundtable on ABC News on Sunday, Christie decried the move by the MLB that he characterized as a “symptom of what’s going on in our country right now.”

Christie defended the new Georgia voting legislation before railing against Biden for publicly condemning the law and throwing his support behind the MLB’s relocation of its All-Star Game, when asked to clarify what the MLB’s decision is a “symptom” of.

Christie failed to give a straightforward answer and insinuated that Biden supposedly stoked “a raging fire.”

“Politics need not be a raging fire that destroys everything in its path,” Christie said. “Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war, and we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated or made up.”

Christie then argued that Biden “broke his own rule,” appearing to refer to the President’s bipartisan messaging.

“Joe Biden’s broken his own rule, 84 days. And now, he’s lying to the American people,” Christie said. “He’s lying about this bill. He’s lying to the American people about it to cause the raging fire he said he was going to put out. I’m very disappointed.”

Christie was met with negative reactions during the rest of the roundtable discussion, but the former New Jersey governor doubled down on his rant against Biden by suddenly throwing his on-and-off ally former President Trump into the mix.

Trump urged his supporters to “boycott baseball and all of the woke companies” after the MLB decided to move its All-Star game out of Atlanta in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

“Listen, here’s what Joe Biden’s got to live with when he wakes up this morning on Easter morning: he is doing exactly what he sat around in the campaign and the transition and accused Donald Trump of doing,” Christie said. “He is lying to cause racial divisions in this country. That’s what he accused Donald Trump of doing and he’s a liar and a hypocrite this morning.”

Christie’s attack against Biden isn’t a far cry from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) remarks during a press conference the day before, when Kemp accused the MLB of submitting to “fear and lies” by depriving Georgians of a paycheck after the league pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the state’s new voting law.

“Yesterday, Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies from liberal activists,” Kemp said at a news conference on Saturday. “In the middle of a pandemic, Major League Baseball put the wishes of Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden ahead of the economic well-being of hard-working Georgians who were counting on the All-Star Game for a paycheck.”

Restrictive provisions of the new Georgia voting law include new ID requirements for mail voting, limits on dropbox use and banning the distribution of food and most beverages to voters waiting in line.