Christian Organization Sought Yoho’s Resignation From Board Following ‘Non-Apology’

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) resigned from the board of a Christian hunger organization after the advocacy group expressed disappointment in the congressman for his “non-apology” to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) amid reports earlier this week that he had called her a sexist slur.

“We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors,” the self-described “bipartisan Christian organization” wrote in a statement Saturday.

The organization had said in an earlier statement Friday that it was “deeply concerned” by Yoho’s actions.

The Florida lawmaker had addressed reports that he had called the New York congresswoman “disgusting” and had shortly after a dispute with her used the words “fucking bitch” as he descended the Capitol stairs alongside Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) in comments on the House floor Wednesday.

“It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does not mean we should be disrespectful,” Yoho said on Wednesday, adding that he would not apologize “for my passion, or for loving my God, my family, and my country.”

Yoho denied that he had called Ocasio-Cortez those offensive names.

Bread for the World on Friday expressed concerned that his recent behavior did not “reflect the values of respect and compassion” that it expected from its board members.

Among the political figures represented on the organization’s board is “honorary member” Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D) as well as Republican Senator Jerry Moran (KS) and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-KS) who was also a former Republican presidential nominee. Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern (MA) is also on Bread for the World’s board of directors.

Following its reported conversation with Yoho, Bread for the World wrote in a Saturday statement that although the advocacy group had reaffirmed with the congressman a “joint commitment” to expanding opportunity for men, women, and children around the world, the organization still “sought his resignation.”

The hunger advocacy organization said it saw Yoho’s stepping down “as an action that reaffirms our commitment to coming alongside women and people of color, nationally and globally, as they continue to lead us to a more racially inclusive and equitable world.”

Bread for the World lists among its aims alleviating hunger and poverty through public policy, while “upholding the values of respect, dignity, and compassion that Jesus calls us to when engaging decision makers from across the political spectrum.”

The organization added Saturday that “it is our hope and prayer that government leaders will find the moral courage and political will to foster healing and civil dialogue that leads to real structural change in our country and globally.”

The Florida lawmaker had appeared on Fox News Friday night, where he told Martha MacCallum in an interview that he had neither accosted Ocasio-Cortez, nor uttered the words that the press had attributed to him.

“I feel bad for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez who thinks this was — I called her these names, I did not call her these names. This was strictly on policy,” Yoho told MacCallum, adding that he believed the congresswoman was using “identity politics” to gain support.

“I don’t play that,” he said.