Latest
4 mins ago
Trump Entered Fugue State In Debate Whenever COVID Came Up
1 hour ago
Fox News Tries To Coach Trump On How To Not Crash And Burn At Next Debate
2 hours ago
Trump Campaign Tries To Clean Up POTUS’ Proud Boys Remark

Even Christie, Who Helped With Debate Prep, Thought Trump Did Not Do Well

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie participates in a discussion about his new book at the Washington Post January 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the book titled, 'Let Me Finish: Tr... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie participates in a discussion about his new book at the Washington Post January 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the book titled, 'Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics,' Christie claims that Jared Kushner was determined to push him out of President Trump’s orbit because Christie had prosecuted his father in 2004 for tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 30, 2020 11:34 a.m.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) — who helped President Trump in his debate preparations alongside Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — was let down by the President’s performance during his first debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

When asked during an interview on ABC News Wednesday morning about Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy and far-right groups — and instead told them to “stand back and stand by” — Christie replied that he “heard it differently” and insisted that he “didn’t read it that way, but if you want to read it that way that’s your prerogative.”

Christie then urged Trump to clarify his incendiary remark.

“The way to do that is the next opportunity the President has to clarify that answer because folks like you and others are confused by it, then he should do that,” Christie said.

Christie went on to double down on his remark on ABC News the night before that Trump came off “too hot, too aggressive” during the debate, but that Biden raised concerns “because there were numerous times in that debate where he drifted off mid-sentence, where he got numbers wrong, where he didn’t seem to make or complete a point.”

“So I don’t think anyone should feel assured by either one of their performances last night and they’ve got work to do when both of them get back on the stage on Oct. 15,” Christie said.

Stephanopoulos then pointed out that he didn’t think the far-right group known as the Proud Boys were confused by the President’s refusal to condemn them during the debate because they were cheering.

Watch Christie’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30