Even Christie, Who Helped With Debate Prep, Thought Trump Did Not Do Well

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) — who helped President Trump in his debate preparations alongside Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — was let down by the President’s performance during his first debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

When asked during an interview on ABC News Wednesday morning about Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy and far-right groups — and instead told them to “stand back and stand by” — Christie replied that he “heard it differently” and insisted that he “didn’t read it that way, but if you want to read it that way that’s your prerogative.”

Christie then urged Trump to clarify his incendiary remark.

“The way to do that is the next opportunity the President has to clarify that answer because folks like you and others are confused by it, then he should do that,” Christie said.

Christie went on to double down on his remark on ABC News the night before that Trump came off “too hot, too aggressive” during the debate, but that Biden raised concerns “because there were numerous times in that debate where he drifted off mid-sentence, where he got numbers wrong, where he didn’t seem to make or complete a point.”

“So I don’t think anyone should feel assured by either one of their performances last night and they’ve got work to do when both of them get back on the stage on Oct. 15,” Christie said.

Stephanopoulos then pointed out that he didn’t think the far-right group known as the Proud Boys were confused by the President’s refusal to condemn them during the debate because they were cheering.

