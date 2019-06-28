Chris Christie Has Had Enough Of Chuck Todd: ‘The Guy Is Just A Complete Ass’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie offered his assessment of who deserves the boot after the Democratic debates concluded on Thursday evening. While there were a few key candidates who the former governor and 2016 presidential candidate mocked for poor performance, Christie’s main vexation was with a moderator, not a candidate.

“Please God, can we say goodbye to Chuck Todd?” Christie said during an interview with CBS’ Stephen Colbert Thursday, before ruthlessly dragging Todd for balding and being a “complete ass.”

“I mean, the most, the most pretentious know-it-all on network news. The guy is just a complete ass,” he said. “You see that Chuck Todd hair … What’s he doing that for? Just comb it back, give in, it’s over. It’s over!”

Christie also suggested it was time to say goodbye to Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

“Say goodbye to Eric Swalwell,” he said. “I mean, ‘we’re going to break up with Russia and we’re going to make up with NATO?’ His mother is embarrassed by his performance tonight.”

Watch the “Late Show” segment below:

Todd appeared to respond to Christie’s insults in a tweet, suggesting Christie was still upset about how the 2016 Republican primary debates went for him.