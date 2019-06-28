Latest
1 hour ago
SCOTUS Won’t Review Court Decision Blocking Alabama 15-Week Abortion Ban
2 hours ago
Supreme Court Takes Up Case Blocking Trump Bid To End DACA
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE,7 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during the enegry forum meeting at the SPIEF 2019 Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June,6, 2019. Vladimir Putin and other foreign leaders attends the SPIEF 2019 today. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
2 hours ago
Putin Denies Meddling, Says ‘Donald’ Just Took Advantage Of Political Mood In US
news

Chris Christie Has Had Enough Of Chuck Todd: ‘The Guy Is Just A Complete Ass’

Chris Christie, governor of New Jersey, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
June 28, 2019 11:25 am

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie offered his assessment of who deserves the boot after the Democratic debates concluded on Thursday evening. While there were a few key candidates who the former governor and 2016 presidential candidate mocked for poor performance, Christie’s main vexation was with a moderator, not a candidate.

“Please God, can we say goodbye to Chuck Todd?” Christie said during an interview with CBS’ Stephen Colbert Thursday, before ruthlessly dragging Todd for balding and being a “complete ass.”

“I mean, the most, the most pretentious know-it-all on network news. The guy is just a complete ass,” he said. “You see that Chuck Todd hair … What’s he doing that for? Just comb it back, give in, it’s over. It’s over!”

Christie also suggested it was time to say goodbye to Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

“Say goodbye to Eric Swalwell,” he said. “I mean, ‘we’re going to break up with Russia and we’re going to make up with NATO?’ His mother is embarrassed by his performance tonight.”

Watch the “Late Show” segment below:

Todd appeared to respond to Christie’s insults in a tweet, suggesting Christie was still upset about how the 2016 Republican primary debates went for him.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: