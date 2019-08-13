Latest
13 mins ago
NYT Demotes DC Editor After ‘Serious Lapses Of Judgment’
UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Matthew T. Albence, executive associate director for Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Hart Building titled "Oversight of Immigration Enforcement and Family Reunification Efforts," on July 31, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
29 mins ago
ICE Chief Blames Crying Girl’s Father For ‘Placing’ Her ‘In This Situation’
2 hours ago
DHS Struggles To Deal With Domestic Terror Due To WH Obsession With Immigration
news

Trump Admin Starts Caving On China Trade War, Removes Some Items From Tariff List

Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By
August 13, 2019 12:14 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Remember when trade wars were “good and easy to win”?

The United States Trade Representative announced on Tuesday that it was removing several items from its list of tariffs on Chinese imports “based on health, safety, national security and other factors” that would’ve been subjected to President Donald Trump’s new 10 percent tariff.

The USTR will also delay tariffs on cell phones, laptops, computer monitors, video game consoles, and “certain items of footwear and clothing” until December 15.

President Donald Trump had tweeted in early August that he was slapping a 10 percent tariff on an additional $300 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese imports effective September 1, which would force Americans to pay extra taxes on goods like iPhones and other electronics.

Economic experts have warned that Trump’s trade war with China poses a major threat to U.S. markets and could risk a recession next year, not to mention the additional costs to U.S. consumers.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: