Top GOPer Liz Cheney Claims Strzok-Page Texts ‘Could Well Be Treason’

Echoing President Donald Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claimed on Sunday that the texts between former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page “could well be treason.”

Cheney, the third-top ranking House Republican as House Republican Conference Chair, appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to defend Trump’s decision to allow Attorney General Bill Barr to declassify all materials regarding the Russia probe.

She pointed at Strzok and Page’s anti-Trump texts to bolster Trump’s bombastic claim of “treason” at the FBI.

“In my view, when you have people that are in the highest echelons of the law enforcement of this nation saying things like that, that sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason,” said Cheney.

“We need to know what was Jim Comey’s role in all of this,” the congresswoman added. “These people reported to him. Andy McCabe reported to him. What was Comey’s role in that? And that is what the attorney general is going to be focused on.”

Her claims hewed close to Trump’s direct accusation last week that ex-FBI director James Comey, ex-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, Strzok, and Page had all committed treason against him while they were working at the bureau.

Watch Cheney below: