Trump Accuses Comey, McCabe, Strzok AND Page Of Treason

President Donald Trump accused former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page of “treason” during a fiery press conference on Thursday.

“They’re trying to take down the wrong person,” Trump said at an event that was supposed to highlight America’s farmers. “If you look at Comey, if you look at McCabe, if you look at people probably higher than that, if you look at Strzok, if you look at his lover, Lisa Page, his wonderful lover.”

Trump repeatedly mentioned Strzok and Page’s “insurance policy” if Hillary Clinton didn’t win the 2016 election.

“That’s treason,” Trump declared.

The President also suggested treason was “happening right now” with the Democrats’ investigations, though Trump made sure to say “without the ‘treason’ word, I guess” as a disclaimer.

“That’s what is happening now,” Trump said. “They don’t feel they can win the election, so they’re trying to do the thousand stabs.”

