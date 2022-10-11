Cassidy Hutchinson Is Cooperating With Georgia DA’s MAGA Election Meddling Probe

Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ top aide, is reportedly cooperating with the Fulton County district attorney’s 2020 election investigation in Georgia after providing bombshell testimony to the House Jan. 6 Committee.

The extent of Hutchinson’s cooperation with the district attorney, Fani Willis, is unclear in CNN’s report.

In contrast, Meadows – who was front and center to then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election in states like Georgia – has been resisting Willis’ demands for his testimony.

Meadows was involved in Trump’s election steal efforts in a variety of ways in Georgia specifically: He was on the infamous call in which Trump tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find” the votes needed to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state, he was kept in the loop in the fake Trump elector scheme in Georgia and other states, and he paid a bizarre visit to Georgia’s ballot signature audit in December 2020.

In addition to the Fulton County probe, Hutchinson has also cooperated with the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to previous reports by ABC News and CNN.

News of the former Meadows staffer cooperating with Willis and the DOJ emerged after she testified as a star witness during one of the House Jan. 6 panel’s public hearings in June.

That’s when Hutchinson revealed the ways in which Trump and his allies were aware that his upcoming Jan. 6 rally in D.C. could descend into violence. She also shared damning details about Trump’s refusal to do anything as the violence unfolded that day, and how he allegedly lunged at the steering wheel of his motorcade in an attempt to force the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol.