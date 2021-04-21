Carlson Shuts Down Guest For Criticizing Chauvin’s Excessive Use Of Force

Latest
By
|
April 21, 2021 9:07 a.m.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson let out what appeared to be an uncontrollable cackle, and abruptly ended an interview with a guest who criticized former police officer Derek Chauvin for excessive use of force after he was found guilty for murdering George Floyd on Tuesday.

The comments come after Carlson spent months promoting baseless myths about Floyd’s death while repeatedly taking aim at the Black Lives Matter movement that called for accountability in yet another act of police violence that left a Black man dead after Chauvin knelt on his neck well past his last breath. 

“I want the police to protect people,” former corrections official Ed Gavin told Carlson during a Fox News interview on Tuesday night. “But specifically what we’re dealing with here, is a person in custody, he was handcuffed and subdued. At that point, we have to take a different tact.”

Gavin said after Floyd had been brought under control, “an EMS should have been summoned and he should have been placed in an ambulance. And a supervisor should have been called to the scene.”

“I just think that it was excessive and it shouldn’t happen,” he added.

At that point, Carlson brusquely interrupted.

”Yeah. Well. The guy who did it looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison. So I’m kind of more worried about the rest of the country, which thanks to police inaction, in case you haven’t noticed, is like, boarded up,” Carlson said before letting out a piercing laugh. “So that’s more of my concern.”

At the beginning of his program, Carlson had suggested the jury’s verdict reflected their fear of potential harm if they had arrived at a different decision.

“Everyone understood perfectly well the consequences of an acquittal in this case. After nearly a year of burning and looting and murder by BLM, that was never in doubt,” he said.

Carlson’s sudden interruption of a show guest was notable as he has repeatedly permitted his guests to spout elaborate and long-winded falsehoods during interviews — this was particularly evident in the wake of the 2020 presidential election with guests who promoted false election fraud claims.

Carlson’s unwillingness to allow Gavin to speak further after challenging the officer’s excessive use of force, shows that the Fox News host is perfectly willing to cut show guests off when they challenge his narrative.

“Nope, done,” Carlson said.

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
