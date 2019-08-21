Carlson Hemorrhaging Advertisers After Offensive Comments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s recent comments about white supremacy being a “hoax” have driven off yet more advertisers from his show, leaving him with significantly fewer commercial spots than he had this time last year.

According to the New York Times, the August 20, 2018 show had 16 minutes of ads; last night’s had just over 13 minutes, many of which were Fox’s own promotions.

Many companies have reportedly stayed with the network, citing unbreakable contracts, but have distanced themselves from Carlson’s show.

Jeff Collins, executive vice president of advertising sales, maintained that network-wide, advertising revenue is doing fine.

“FOX News is on track to deliver another record year in advertising revenue,” he said in a statement. “Advertising budgets that were impacted have been re-expressed into other programs across the network.”

Carlson made his comments about white supremacy just days after the El Paso shooting, when the alleged suspect murdered 22 people apparently based on his anti-immigrant beliefs. Soon after, he left for a “vacation” that the network claimed was pre-planned.