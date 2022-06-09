Latest
1 hour ago ago
Putin Suggests Russia Is Entering A Period Of Indefinite Expansion
3 hours ago ago
Biden Is Weighing Executive Action To Protect Abortion Access If Roe Is Overturned
3 hours ago ago
FBI Arrests A Top GOP Contender For Michigan Governor For Jan. 6 Charges

GOP Candidate Carl Paladino Gives A Shout-Out To ‘Inspirational’ Hitler

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Carl Paladino, former New York gubernatorial candidate, speaks to reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 5, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition t... NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Carl Paladino, former New York gubernatorial candidate, speaks to reporters in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 5, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 9, 2022 12:52 p.m.

Quite a banner week for Republican New York House hopeful Carl Paladino.

On Thursday, MediaMatters unearthed a local radio interview Paladino gave on Feb. 13 last year in which he cited Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler as a model for a leader who gets the people jazzed about taking action.

The radio host, Peter Hunt, had asked Paladino how to “rouse the population” and “get people thinking about the possibility of change.”

“I was thinking the other day about somebody [who] had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler and how he aroused the crowds,” the Republican replied. “And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just — they were hypnotized by him.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“I guess that’s the kind of leader we need today,” he continued. “We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it, so that it’s not a strange new world to him.”

Paladino’s kudos to Hitler resurfaced about 48 hours after it was discovered that the House candidate — who’s been endorsed by House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) — had posted a conspiracy theory claiming that the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings were false flags on his Facebook page on June 1.

Paladino initially insisted on Wednesday that he hadn’t posted the screed, didn’t know how it ended up on his page and that he didn’t even know how to use Facebook.

But when it was also discovered that Paladino had not only posted the tirade on Facebook but had also emailed it out, the Republican quickly backpedaled and admitted that he had, in fact, posted the rant.

“I didn’t write it but did carelessly republish it without clearly reading it,” he told Spectrum News 1.

Paladino’s Hitler shout-out and the Facebook post are part of the longtime GOP operative’s pattern of unhinged behavior — set on full display when he made a failed bid for New York governor in 2010 and was working for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Lowlights include comparing First Lady Michelle Obama to a gorilla, advocating for throwing welfare recipients in prison, publicly accusing then-rival Gov. Andrew Cuomo of having an affair (despite having a love child of his own) and threatening to “take out” a reporter.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: