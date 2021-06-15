Latest
1 hour ago ago
Ex-Rep. Rohrabacher Was Part Of Crowd Outside Capitol Building During Attack
2 hours ago ago
Drama Ensues Over Acting Capitol Police Chief’s Absence From January 6 Hearing
3 hours ago ago
Morning Memo: Big New Reveal On Trump’s Conspiracy To Subvert The Election

Capitol Police IG To Testify That Rioters Stole Ballistic Vests And Helmets On Jan. 6

TOPSHOT - Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 preside... TOPSHOT - Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol's Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 15, 2021 12:32 p.m.

Capitol police inspector general Michael Bolton plans to say Tuesday that on Jan. 6, rioters stole 12 ballistic vests and 12 ballistic helmets that had been strategically placed around the Capitol in case of an emergency.

The revelation is part of Bolton’s prepared remarks, which he plans to deliver Tuesday afternoon before the House Administration Committee.

“A Department official stated on January 6, 2021, that FRU was tasked with their regular duties and was not provided with any precautionary information,” he wrote of the Capitol police first responders unit. “After FRU officers retreated as a result of the violent rioters, those ballistic vests and helmets were stolen.”

His testimony and summary of his newest “flash report” paint a picture of poor training and a lack of resources, leaving officers unprepared for the violent mob that overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In one standout passage, Bolton details how the officers, lacking training facilities, go to private companies for marksmanship training. One of them, Northern Red, advertises with the slogan: “For those who have hunted armed men training is never the same.”

“While some of the content could have multiple meanings, their use at Department provided training could lead employees to feel unsafe or uncomfortable,” Bolton wrote in his testimony.

While Bolton testifies before the House Administration Committee at 2 p.m., FBI Director Christopher Wray will be appearing before the House Oversight Committee for another Jan. 6 hearing. He will be joined by two Army officials who participated in planning for the influx of Trump supporters. Acting Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman was invited but opted out, causing some pre-hearing drama.

Documents released ahead of the Oversight hearing show officials at the Pentagon continually telling the National Guard to stand by, even while the attack unfolded.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: