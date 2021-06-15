Key Decision-Makers To Testify Before Congress On January 6 Failures

After Senate Republicans killed bipartisan efforts to create an independent January 6 commission, congressional committees have continued their disparate efforts to answer the many questions still lingering from that day.

On Tuesday, dueling hearings in the House Oversight and Administration committees will feature such key witnesses as FBI Director Christopher Wray and Capitol Police inspector general Michael Bolton, respectively.

The Oversight hearing seeks to clarify mysteries at the heart of the insurrection, and features, alongside Wray, two Army officials involved in preparations for the influx of MAGA supporters. One of them, Director of Army staff Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, has flip-flopped on whether he expressed concern with the “optics” of sending more troops to the area ringing the Capitol. The other, commanding general Charles Flynn — brother of former national security advisor-turned-QAnon celebrity Michael Flynn — was present for some of those key conversations.

The Administration Committee will focus on Bolton’s newest “flash report” on the Capitol police response. His previous reports have revealed that officers were poorly equipped with expired munitions, and that civilians were tasked with bringing them weapons mid-insurrection.

Documents released in advance of the hearing by the Oversight Committee show that the National Guard was told to “stand by” by Pentagon officials multiple times as the attack unfolded.

Acting Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman, citing her need to watch Bolton’s testimony and the last-minute nature of the invitation, decided not to testify at the Oversight hearing, sparking anger and accusations from the ranking Republican.