FOX Studios on August 31, 2015 in New York City.
Hannity Can't Seem To Decide Whether Or Not The COVID Vaccine Works (It Does)
How The Trump Tax Law Created A Loophole That Lets Top Executives Net Millions By Slashing Their Own Salaries
The Gloves Come Off: Biden Takes Aim At GOP Guvs' Anti-Mask Mandate Crusade

Capitol Police Announce 'Active Bomb Threat Investigation' Near Library Of Congress

UNITED STATES - APRIL 28: A U.S. Capitol Police patrol car drives past the fence perimeter on the east side of the U.S. Capitol (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
August 19, 2021 10:46 a.m.

Editor’s note: For ongoing coverage of this breaking news story, please follow TPM’s liveblog.

U.S. Capitol police announced Thursday morning that they are conducting an “active bomb threat investigation” tied to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

The library is part of the Capitol complex.

Nearby buildings, including the iconic Thomas Jefferson building across the street from the Capitol and next door to the Supreme Court, are being evacuated. People in the Cannon House office building were told to evacuate to the Longworth House office building via the complex’s tunnels.

People in the James Madison Building, which is a Library of Congress facility, were initially told to stay inside and lock the doors.

The FBI’s Washington field office said it is responding to the scene, along with the Washington field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

For ongoing coverage of this breaking news story, please follow TPM’s liveblog.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
