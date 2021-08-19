Capitol Police Announce ‘Active Bomb Threat Investigation’ Near Library Of Congress

Editor’s note: For ongoing coverage of this breaking news story, please follow TPM’s liveblog.

U.S. Capitol police announced Thursday morning that they are conducting an “active bomb threat investigation” tied to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

The library is part of the Capitol complex.

Nearby buildings, including the iconic Thomas Jefferson building across the street from the Capitol and next door to the Supreme Court, are being evacuated. People in the Cannon House office building were told to evacuate to the Longworth House office building via the complex’s tunnels.

People in the James Madison Building, which is a Library of Congress facility, were initially told to stay inside and lock the doors.

The FBI’s Washington field office said it is responding to the scene, along with the Washington field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

