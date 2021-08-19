Man Who Claimed To Have Bomb Surrenders To Police Near Capitol

A man who parked a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress Thursday and threatened to detonate a bomb has surrendered to law enforcement.

Capitol Police chief Tom Manger identified the suspect as Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina.

Roseberry appears to have posted videos to a now-deleted Facebook page Thursday morning in which he addresses President Biden and describes calling in a bomb threat.

A standoff stretched into the afternoon as law enforcement negotiated with Roseberry. It remains unclear whether the vehicle contained a bomb.

