Brooklyn Center Mayor: Biden Admin ‘Actively Engaged’ In Helping His Community Amid Chauvin Trial

April 20, 2021 8:13 a.m.

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Mayor Mike Elliot said on Monday evening that officials in President Joe Biden’s administration had “extended support” for his community in their conversations with him amid unrest over ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s murder trial nearby in Minneapolis, which was further fueled by the police killing of Daunte Wright in Elliot’s city last week.

“There are members of the administration that are here on the ground that are meeting with us regularly,” Elliot told CNN. “In fact, I met with members of the administration this morning yesterday.”

“They’re actively engaged and involved in what’s happening here and bringing resources to bear,” he added. “We’re really grateful to the White House for their continued support.”

Earlier on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that administration officials had spoken to local authorities “to ensure there is space for peaceful protest” ahead of the verdict in Chauvin’s trial.

Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck during an arrest last year, leading to Floyd’s death. The jury began its deliberations on Monday after the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments.

The trial and Wright’s death have sparked protests nationwide in recent days against police brutality against Black Americans.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
